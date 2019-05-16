The theories about Lord Varys' rings prove he's the ultimate Game of Thrones player.

Warning: This post contains a LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief. Ready? Let’s go!

Lord Varys was undoubtedly one of the most intelligent – and complex – characters that Game of Thrones has bestowed upon us.

Also known as the ‘Master of Whisperers’, the ‘Spider’ or even simply ‘The Eunuch’, Varys always stressed he did everything “for the good of the realm”.

You could also say he’s a messy b*tch who LIVES for drama.

Correction: Was. Because in the penultimate episode ‘The Bells’, we lost our favourite schemer when Daenerys executed him by burning him alive.

It was a rough scene. Particularly his exchange with Tyrion, his ‘old friend’ who turned him in to Dany for treason. Varys gave Tyrion final warning that he hoped he was wrong about Dany becoming the Mad Queen before being burnt to smithereens.

But… we’re pretty sure Varys’ death wasn’t in vain. He was arguably the most well-informed man in Westeros, and fan theories are flying around all over the joint about his potentially very significant final actions.

Let’s dive in and explore the best Varys theories, shall we? Namely, why the hell did he take off those rings…

Who was Varys writing to?

Before being executed, Varys is busy writing letters to tell unknown recipients that Jon Snow is the “true heir” to the Iron Throne.

When he hears the soldiers coming for him, he burns one of the letters but did he manage to send out more?

We have a few theories on who Varys was writing to:

The new Prince of Dorne.

The most compelling theory is that he’s writing to the new Prince of Dorne. He actually mentions the Dornish prince to Daenerys when he’s warning her against burning down King’s Landing in the previous episode. He tells her she currently has his support. As happy as the Dornish will be that Dany managed to get rid of Cersei, will they support Jon with the stronger claim?

Gendry Baratheon.

Varys would probably like to keep the new Lord of Storm’s End across new developments as Ned Stark did when he wrote to Stannis Baratheon to tell him Joffrey wasn’t the rightful heir to the throne. Even though Dany gave him his fancy new title, his loyalty (and heart) belong to the Starks and therefore Jon.

Robin Arryn.

The (quite frankly terrifying) young Lord came to Sansa’s rescue (via Littlefinger) and sent the Knights of the Vale to fight in the Battle of the Bastards. With Littlefinger gone, maybe Varys was attempting to pull those strings.

Yara Greyjoy.

Yara has sworn allegiance to Dany but following her murderous rampage and the fact Jon should be the Targaryen to follow, perhaps she and the Iron Islands could be swayed. It’s what Theon would’ve wanted, but who knows how she’ll feel given their respective House’s history.