Look.

We’d be lying if we said there weren’t certain King Ding-a-Lings we’ve been missing from our TV screens lately.

Let’s face it – weeknights just haven’t been the same since MAFS ended.

Weeknights used to mean the potential of seeing someone seriously injured and/or jailed on national television. Now we have to actually talk to our housemates when we get home from work and it’s just not as fun.

Plus, with the absence of MAFS we have a lot less to talk about in our daily lives and it’s reminding us just how socially inept we are.

It’s… alarming.

With the recent whispers that former Married at First Sight stars Cyrell and Liz have been considered for a Simple Life spin off (which sounds friggen amazing if you ask us), we’ve decided to compile a list of other reality TV shows we’d find sick pleasure in seeing the most extra contestants light fire to.

Because while we still don’t really understand how some crafty producer managed to conjure up such an explosion of personalities in one show, leaving us utterly emotionally exhausted, we want… more.

Yes – this year’s MAFS contestants are like a drug to us and we need our fix.

Here’s how we see our cravings being satisfied:

Mick Gould in Farmer Wants a Wife.

Mick Gould finally fulfilling his desire to wear an Akubra at all times on Farmer Wants a Wife is something Australia simply needs to see.

We see it going down like this:

After offending the majority of the contestants with his gruff mannerisms, potty mouth and inability to refer to them by anything other than "old mate", he meets the perfect woman.