The Twins recap Married at First Sight: When your wife ruins a stranger's wedding.

There's not much we know for sure.

But one thing we do know is that we absolutely do not need more weddings.

We've had nine. Three of them have already failed. And it's like week three.

When something isn't working we don't just keep doing it anyway. Ffs.

But we're distracted because James has disappeared after last night's Commitment Ceremony.

We get a flashback of James' joke and no don't, pls. We want to forget about it already.

His bed is still made. And he left his wedding ring behind. Jo thinks this is a Missing Persons situation, but honestly, if we made James' joke we would also go missing. Indefinitely.

Jo keeps trying to call him and he won't answer and again if we made that joke we would not be answering our phones.

In another apartment, Bryce wakes up still annoyed about last night. Which is mature.

Melissa tells the camera that when they got home last night Bryce told her "there's a lot I like about you". Apparently he's never said that before and she is STOKED and Jesus Christ the bar is staggeringly low.

But PAUSE because James has been LOCATED inside his APARTMENT in which he has just returned.

"I apologise for any confusion."