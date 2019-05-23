Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. MAFS Mike’s podcast is here to tell you all about the differences between men and women.

Good lord here we go again.

Mike Gunner, the MAFS contestant who just won’t go away and take his sweeping, archaic statements on gender with him, is still claiming to be the expert on how women are different from men and it’s making our brains hurt.

If we've said it once we'll say it again; we truly hope no one is taking actual advice from Mike's self-titled podcast.

His latest problematic musing was dropped casually in a chat with former MAFS star Bella Frizza and his new girlfriend Jessica Williamson, where Frizza said she thinks women first go into relationships from an 'emotional' point of view, while men are more 'physical.'

From there, Mike basically told her to sit down and be quiet while he explained exactly what men and women look for in relationships because excuse me, he once married a stranger on the television.

"I think that guys, I can only speak for me. You need chemistry, you need attraction," Mike began.

"Maybe it goes back to, you know, we have to choose a partner or a mate, to sound a bit more primitive, where she's able to carry our children, and that we're going to be attracted to her and want to have more children with her."

Um.

He then explained the female point of view, because while men (from Mars) and women (from Venus) are very, very different, Mike understands the intricacies of both genders.

"Girls do the same. They want a big, strong guy that can protect her and her baby and provide for her and that hasn't changed," Mike said.

Hang on... what year is it?

2. Before every sex scene Jessica Alba films, she has to down a shot of tequila.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to shoot a sex scene in a movie, Jessica Alba will be the first to tell you that it's definitely not sexy.

Instead, she threw around words like "weird" and "disgusting".

Yikes.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast with producer husband Cash Warren, she responded to Warren's misunderstanding surrounding how it could NOT be fun to "hook up with a stud", even if it is just for work.