'He's a good time dad': Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's difficult co-parenting arrangement.

This post deals with depression and might be triggering for some readers.

As Denise Richards and her best friend Patrick Muldoon chatted over lunch, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came to a conclusion that surprised precisely no one: “My ex-husband’s aged me terribly I think,” she mused.

That ex-husband, of course, is Charlie Sheen.

In the segment on Real Housewives in 2019, Richards recalled an unusual Thanksgiving dinner she shared with Sheen and a sex worker he brought along to the occasion.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she said. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it OK if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, “Ugh, I’ll set a f**king plate’.”

At the time of the admission and its worldwide broadcast, Sheen was reportedly furious Richards brought it up. However, she later spoke further about the bizarre family meal on the popular Daddy Issues podcast.

During the episode, she discussed how her father reacted to the stranger joining them for the festivities.

“He (Sheen) told me, ‘Hey, I want you to know so and so’s here, don’t worry she’s going to be in the car in the driveway while we eat dinner,’” Richards recalled.

“I’m like, ‘I cannot have her sitting in the driveway.’”

On inviting Sheen's guest in to come in and sit down, Richards told their two daughters a white lie; that the woman was the assistant of another friend, who also joined them.