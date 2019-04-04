To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Married at First Sight’s Mike Gunner has taken a swing at ‘modern day feminism’ for the backlash he’s been getting from viewers about his appearance and behaviour on the show.

Gunner, 44, told Sydney Morning Herald many of his critics are just women with ‘strong personalities’ who have ‘undertones of toxic feminism’ and are simply too sensitive.

The reality show contestant has attracted attention from viewers for his interactions with the women on the show, including his experimental partner, Heidi.

It started when the two were on their honeymoon, and when Heidi opened up about her tumultuous childhood, Mike interrupted to explain, “I’m not your therapist. This isn’t therapy”.

He’s also referred to Jessika (to her face) as a “really attractive young girl,” but also told her she has a “trout pout,” and encouraged her to have sex with her partner Mick early on in the experiment, explaining that if she didn’t, he might leave.

Another common theme over recent weeks has been Mike’s propensity to blame any dysfunction in his relationship solely on Heidi – an issue which triggered a fight between them during the show’s most recent dinner party.

Despite their…complicated relationship, he and Heidi decided to stay together.