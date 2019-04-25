Denise Richards has spoken about the difficulties of co-parenting her two daughters with their father Charlie Sheen.

Richards opened up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about when Sheen said he supported her parenting choices, but undermined them when she wasn’t around.

“I took the phone away from my kid, and her dad was in total agreement on the phone with me about, and he supported it,” she told co-star Lisa Rinna.

“And then the next day – a new phone number!”

She said knowing Sheen went behind her back was “hard”.

“I think a lot of parents that are divorced are probably going through this, especially when [their children] become teenagers.”

Richards also expressed worry about how she handled her often messy divorce from Sheen and the impact it may have had on their daughters Sam, 15 and Lola, 13.

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” Richards told husband Aaron Phypers, who she married last October.