Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. MAFS’ Jessika fires back at Jules after she called her relationship with Dan “100% not real”.



After a very intense dinner party on last night’s episode of Married At First Sight, it seems the drama has now made its way off-screen.

You see, earlier this week, Jules claimed that Jessika and Dan’s relationship is “100% not real”.

(And honestly at this point, we wouldn’t be too surprised.)

"Some people would have done anything to stay to the end of the show. Anything," Jules told E! News.

"Maybe [Jess and Dan] do like each other, who are we to know? But with her past record, does anybody know what's real with Jess and what's not?"

And now, Jessika has responded to Jules' claims.

"This week we've done a lot of publicity, and we've been asked the question, 'Are you in love?' and we've said we are," Jessika said on Talking Married.

"Jules didn't take the time to get to know either of us very well in the experiment," she added.

"For her to have an opinion on that, I think is very much your opinion, you're entitled to it, but you don't need to be throwing that out to the whole world."

2. “A hole that will never be filled.” Kerri-Anne Kennerley opens up about her husband’s death.



"You're in this black hole, it's so dense, not even light can get out."

These are the devastating words of Kerri-Anne Kennerley, who is mourning the loss of her husband of 35 years, and adjusting to life without him.

Returning to work on Studio 10 for the first time since John's death last month, the television personality thanked her co-hosts and well-wishers for the support she's received, revealing that his death was a "terrible shock".

"It was a shock because I thought I would really have John for many, many, many years to come and a lot of things happened very quickly so it was a terrible shock," she said.

"John and I have been a team for too many years, so many years and we were always together, we thought as two and now there's only one."