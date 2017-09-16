Extremely important Bachelor news: Matty J and Laura just made their relationship official.

There’s one thing about dating and relationships in 2017 that we know for sure: if it’s not on Instagram, it didn’t really happen.

That’s why the whole of Australia anxiously awaited the arrival of our newest Bachelor couple’s first loved-up selfies after declaring their love for one another on Thursday night’s dramatic finale.

We couldn’t eat. We couldn’t sleep. We couldn’t function until we had proof the love is REAL.

Thankfully, on Friday afternoon, our wish was granted, with Laura posting a series of almost-too-adorable-to handle snaps on social media.

“Cats out of the bag kids,” she wrote, alongside an image of her new 30-year-old partner kissing her cheek.