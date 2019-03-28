The second Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16 trailer has dropped – and it’s full of dramatic moments.

Although there is no explicit mention of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, the two-minute video shows what looks a lot like Khloe Kardashian dealing with the fallout.

At one point she screams “liar” into a phone, and another time, “My family was ruined!”.

In voice-over, the 34-year-old is also heard saying: “Tristan, might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.”

Watch the full trailer:

It’s juicy, for sure. But it could also be the strongest sign we’ve seen yet that Kylie Jenner’s best friend hooking up with Khloe’s partner at a party wasn’t as legitimately Kardashian-shattering as it was made out to be.

Fans already had their eyebrows raised when the first trailer dropped at the start of this month, pointing to relative speed at which the scandal has translated into a Keeping Up With The Kardashians storyline.