A lengthy new trailer for 'Bachelor in Paradise' has dropped and HOLY MOLY.

Love. Heartache. And a proposal.

The latest trailer for Australia’s newest reality TV show Bachelor In Paradise has landed and it’s everything you ever hoped it could be. And more.

It aired during Wednesday’s The Project on Channel 10 and shows “all our favourite bachelors and bachelorettes” take a another shot at finding love.

There is Jarrod Woodgate who was left heartbroken by Sophie Monk on last year’s The Bachelorette. There is Apollo Jackson – the magician with the face – from the same season.

There is Keira Maguire who did her best to win over the 2016 bachelor Richie Strahan, while at the same time endearing herself to the nation by yelling ‘bed, bed, bed’ when things became too much.

Laurina Fleure and Lisa Hyde, from the 2014 competition to win Blake Garvey's heart (turned out later he didn't really have one), are also on deck.