All of the helpful parents have come to tell Kim Kardashian she hasn't put Psalm to bed right.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian had another baby: Psalm West.

When announced on the reality TV star’s social media platforms, fans had two observations: 1.) How does one pronounce “Psalm” (the “P” is silent people) and 2.) Is that how you put your baby to bed safely?

Yes… All it took was one photo for followers to provide Kim Kardashian with their unsolicited parenting advice, which was of course very helpful and not at all judgemental.

Announcing Psalm’s name on Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a screenshot of a message she received from her husband, Kanye West, 41, which read:

“Beautiful Mother’s Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure.”

The message was accompanied by a sweet photo of their child, seemingly taken on the rapper’s phone.

View this post on Instagram ‪Psalm West ‬ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT



But as the Kardashian sister may come to expect given her 139 million followers on Instagram, fans took issue with the photo, accusing the parents-of-four of putting their baby to bed wrong.