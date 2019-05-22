All of the helpful parents have come to tell Kim Kardashian she hasn't put Psalm to bed right.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian had another baby: Psalm West.
When announced on the reality TV star’s social media platforms, fans had two observations: 1.) How does one pronounce “Psalm” (the “P” is silent people) and 2.) Is that how you put your baby to bed safely?
Yes… All it took was one photo for followers to provide Kim Kardashian with their unsolicited parenting advice, which was of course very helpful and not at all judgemental.
Announcing Psalm’s name on Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a screenshot of a message she received from her husband, Kanye West, 41, which read:
“Beautiful Mother’s Day
With the arrival of our fourth child
We are blessed beyond measure.”
The message was accompanied by a sweet photo of their child, seemingly taken on the rapper’s phone.
But as the Kardashian sister may come to expect given her 139 million followers on Instagram, fans took issue with the photo, accusing the parents-of-four of putting their baby to bed wrong.
Please please please go pay an overpriced “sleep consultant” to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child’s crib so they are not at risk for SIDS. I’ve tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way
Signed
An ER doctor
— Steve Carroll DO MEd (@embasic) May 19, 2019
Top Comments
I'm with the parents on this. These are huge celebrities and while their baby may be supervised, it doesn't mean that new parents who are following them won't mistake that for a perfectly acceptable sleeping arrangement. Better to have comments clarifying that it's not safe than condoning it.
As if they don't know how to parent. They have three other children and multiple nieces and nephews. I'm sure they know how to keep their children alive.
I’m surprised they don’t know this parenting 101 by their FOURTH child. And if they don’t- it’s NEVER too late to be told, imagine if nobody said anything and god forbid it happened.
You're actually holding up a Kardashian as an exemplar of knowing how to parent? Seriously?
Well if they dont surely their house full on nannies do.
Do you have any evidence that they don’t know how to be parents? I don’t think anyone said they were ‘exemplars’ but they have 4 kids who are alive and seemingly healthy. Seems as good a track record as any.