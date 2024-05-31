Kim Kardashian and Jon Hamm once had a very public feud about fame, now they’ve both been selected for a prestigious acting event.

Kim Kardashian will be featured on Variety's iconic Actors on Actors series alongside the likes of much bigger stars including Robert Downey Jr, Emma Corrin and Jodie Foster — raising quite a few eyebrows (and pitchforks), especially given her own daughter's controversial foray into acting.

The drama centres on these key questions: who actually qualifies as an actor? And is this really an industry you can buy your way into?

Actors on Actors is a talk-show style television series produced by Variety which pairs influential actors who interview each other and have intimate discussions about their craft. Usually, the pairs who are placed together have something in common — perhaps they've worked for the same director, or been cast in similar teen rom-coms. In the case of Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy being paired last season, the two stars shared an iconic pop culture moment (Barbenheimer) that defined the year.

This year marks the 20th season of the show (it releases two seasons a year, and has been running since 2014), and has cast some formidable talent to mark the occasion. Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson will be appearing together, as well as Robert Downey Jr and Jodie Foster, Brie Larson and Andrew Scott, Tom Hiddleston and Anna Sawai, Joey King, and Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Chloë Sevigny with… Kim Kardashian, who have both starred in Ryan Murphy projects (American Horror Story and Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans).

Unsurprisingly, Variety's announcement that Kim — better known for her acting in Instagram-sponsored posts rather than any real films — will be interviewed alongside Sevigney has been poorly received by people who don't believe Kim deserves to be there, or even qualifies as a real actor. At least, not to the level of the other stars on this show (to put it into perspective, the previous season interviewed Paul Mescal, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, to name just a few).