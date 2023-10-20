“I was scared out of my mind”. Kim Kardashian on the parenting decision she dreaded telling Kanye West.

Can two exes ever get along after a messy split? Look no further than the awkward co-parenting dynamic between divorced parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

To say that Kim and Kanye's divorce has been ugly would be a wild understatement. Between the court cases, the public callouts on Instagram, the rebound relationships, and the recent documentary, the dissolution of Kimye has been brutal.

But then there's the added complication that these exes share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about the hesitations she felt around sharing with Kanye a recent decision she made about their children.

“I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny (a male nanny), I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports," Kim said in a confessional.

The 42-year-old then revealed she dreaded informing Kanye that she'd hired another man to add a more masculine energy to her children's upbringing. “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that,” Kim said.

Saint West and Kim Kardashian. Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian.