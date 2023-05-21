As a single parent now, Kim Kardashian says it’s the nights that are the hardest part.

Kim Kardashian says there are times she cries herself to sleep at night.

This week, the media mogul opened up about being a single parent now, saying it's often the nights when she's alone with her kids that can be the most challenging.

Kardashian has four kids with ex Kanye 'Ye' West — daughters North, nine, and Chicago, five, plus sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four.

"It has been the most challenging thing," she said, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

Kardashian is on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty this week, and PEOPLE shared an exclusive clip from part of the conversation.

In it, she said to host Jay Shetty that parenting has been a tumultuous time for her.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement."

The first parenting hill to climb is the mornings, Kardashian said: "I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around."