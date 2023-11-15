Before you rage against Kim Kardashian's Man Of The Year cover, you need to know the backstory.

The wave of outrage following Kim Kardashian's inclusion in GQ Magazine's Men Of The Year issue is as predictable as Taylor Swift's red lip. Or our yearly debate about when is the correct time to set up your Christmas tree.
There's always an air of disapproval around any move the 43-year-old reality TV star and business owner makes, bubbling away in the background like the whir of an air conditioner, or that one neighbour who never quite moved on from discovering the Hamilton soundtrack.
But in this particular instance of pearl-clutching and Instagram commenting, the outrage, while not exactly an issue that demands an extensive defence to be mounted in Kim's honour, is also a little misinformed.