Before you rage against Kim Kardashian's Man Of The Year cover, you need to know the backstory.

There are the usual wails about her photos being too sexualised, her cover being too photoshopped, and how we need to stop celebrating people who are 'famous for being famous' (which, I think it's fair to say, no longer applies to Kim). But this time around there's a certain amount of online outrage linked to GQ naming her 'Man of the Year' in the first place.

And, as many outlets and commentators have argued today, if a woman was to be named as Man Of The Year, then surely there were more deserving women who could have suited up and appeared on the cover.

The GQ cover story featuring Kim Kardashian is certainly gimmicky, but it's also completely precedented and makes sense from a business perspective, which is what a magazine is.

Jennifer Aniston was actually the first woman to appear on the cover of GQ’s Men of the Year Issue back in 2005, when the title had been in play at the publication for 10 years.

At this moment in time, Jennifer's coronation as Man of the Year did feel interesting and zeitgeisty, thanks to the fact that she was still freshly embroiled in one of pop culture's most infamous Hollywood breakup narratives, having recently divorced Brad Pitt while his new relationship with co-star Angelina Jolie was still freshly making the headline rounds.

At the time of Jennifer's cover reveal, GQ denied they had taken their inspiration from tabloid news, and while that story feels wholly unrealistic, what they did tap into was the public's need to protect and validate what they saw as Hollywood's reigning and wronged golden girl, and so their choice was a reader (and therefore a commercial) success.