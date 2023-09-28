Angelina Jolie has given a rare and wide-ranging interview, covering everything from fashion to raising her children and her life post-divorce from Brad Pitt.

But it was a throwaway line as the Vogue interview concluded that will stop most women in their tracks.

In the feature, the actor says “I’m not really somebody that has girlfriends, so this has been an interesting jump for me."

Jolie is talking to Gabriela Hearst, a former creative director at Chloé and a collaborator on Angelina's new socially conscious fashion label, Atelier Jolie.

The writer in the piece followed Jolie to visit Hearst, as the author described their relationship as having "the easy rapport of old friends."

The women only met two years ago through a mutual friend.