That sound you can hear is the world turning on Kate Middleton.





That Piers Morgan is a piece of work.

He doesn't believe the royal family are racists. Not for a second. How very dare you.

But, since we're talking about it, which ones of them are racists? Oh, this one and this one.

If you haven't caught up yet on the royal story that's swallowing the week, here's a very topline cheat sheet.

There's a new book out by Omid Scobie. He is a writer close to Prince Harry, and the journalist who collaborated with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to write a book about them in 2020, called Finding Freedom.

Scobie's new book is called Endgame and it's about how the royal family (the London branch, not the Montecito branch) are very, very bad. So bad that they'll be gone soon. Endgame, get it?

In it, he writes about the conversation that Meghan discussed in the infamous interview with Oprah back in 2021. The one where she said Harry had told her some senior royals had speculated about the colour of their then-unborn baby's skin.

At the time, Oprah asked Meghan if she would name those royals. Meghan said no. Harry wouldn't name them, either, in his book, Spare.