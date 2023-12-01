Who is royal author Omid Scobie and is he Harry and Meghan's mouthpiece? An investigation.

This week, once again, saw the Royal Family under media bombardment with the release of the apocalyptically titled, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival. The latest bombshell of a book puts the Windsors on so much blast that you can almost imagine Buckingham Palace in embers and King Charles and Prince William running around their underpants with a hose trying to put out the fire as bath robed Queen Consort Camila and Catherine, Princess of Wales call the fire brigade.

The blurb lays the author Omid Scobie's allegiances out pretty quickly, stating the book is a penetrating investigation into an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.

That last line is especially telling. 'Forced'. Blimey, if you were a cynic, you might even think the entire book sounds like reality filtered through a very Sussex lens. Bearing this in mind, it will come as no surprise when you find out that Scobie rose to prominence in 2020 with his last book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, which he co-authored with American journalist Carolyn Durand.

It tells the story of Harry and Meghan’s modern-day Instagram courted love story and those awful ice-cold, non-hugging, publicity hungry Royals who made their life hell and sounded like they could all do with a live-in therapist and a weighted comfort blanket. Apart from Meghan and Harry, of course, who had to escape the toxicity by buggering off to a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California for 'privacy', and we all know how that ended up.