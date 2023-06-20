'Lazy, fake, grifters.' Harry and Meghan keep running into the same, specific problem.

There's a free-wheeling podcast conversation going on with a Very Important Man.

“I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation," he says. "‘The F**king Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them."

We? That's right. This Very Important Man is a Spotify Executive, who also has a show of his own. He's called Bill Simmons, and he was the first podcaster on the Forbes Celebrity 100 rich list. He started his own sport and pop-culture network called The Ringer, sold it to Spotify for $288 million in 2020, and is now in a senior leadership role there. So, Very Important.

And Spotify, in case you missed it, just laid off 200 people from their podcasting division. Among them were Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, who lost their contract, worth a reported $29million. Redundancy day may have been one of the few times in the prince's life when he and a junior audio engineer had something in common.

So, back to Bill, who was warming up to the topic on his show.

“I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F**k them. The grifters.”