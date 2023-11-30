Piers Morgan shared the two royals who questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry’s son.

Two years ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world after telling Oprah Winfrey that two members of the royal family had voiced their “concerns” about the skin colour of their son, Archie.

Now, UK talk show host Piers Morgan has named the two senior royals on, Piers Morgan Uncensored, after it was accidentally mentioned in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s new biography, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

According to Morgan and Scobie, it was reportedly King Charles III and Princess Kate who made the remarks.

The book claims that Markle, who was concerned about the conversation, wrote a letter to Charles, mentioning the two members who commented on her and Harry’s then-unborn son’s skin tone.

In the final copy of the book, the names had been removed due to libel laws, with the paragraph reading: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

However, things slipped through the cracks when the book was translated to Dutch, because the copy that was released in Holland had the names clearly mentioned.

Morgan, who has shown unwavering support to the royal family throughout his career, said that while he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family,” he did feel that British citizens deserved to know.