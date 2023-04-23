Meghan Markle reportedly wrote a letter to King Charles about 'unconscious bias' in the royal family.

As we get closer and closer to King Charles' coronation, the royal drama shows no signs of abating.

Over the weekend, The Telegraph revealed that Meghan Markle had expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family in a letter to Prince Charles.

The letter was reportedly sent to her father-in-law soon after Prince Harry and Meghan's iconic interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they made a series of claims. One of the biggest claims made was their statement that in the royal circle, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be".

The Telegraph said the letter had been sent from Meghan in reply to a letter from the King, who is believed to be the only senior member of the family to have made contact with Meghan prior to the Oprah Winfrey interview.

In the letter, it's alleged that Charles and Meghan both acknowledged that the individual's remark about Archie's skin colour was not made with malice. It's not been made public who made the remark.

The Telegraph also says that Meghan "had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias".

Watch: When Meghan told Oprah about The Firm 'perpetuating falsehoods'. Post continues below.



Video via CBS.

For anyone in need of a quick refresher, Meghan relayed to Oprah the following: "In those months when I was pregnant all around the same time, we had in tandem the conversation he wouldn't be given security, wouldn't be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.

"What? What? Who is having that conversation with you?" Oprah asked, horrified.

Meghan would not go into detail about who was having those conversations.

"I think that would be very damaging to them. That was relayed to me, that was Harry's conversations with family," she said.