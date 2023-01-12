Behind the scenes, Prince Harry is carefully following the secret celebrity playbook.

At this moment in time, some of the places and objects you're conflating in your mind might be making you feel uncomfortable.
For example, the North Pole no longer makes you think of Santa Claus and reindeer, but rather Prince Harry wiggling uncomfortably at his brother's wedding thanks to his frostbitten 'todger'.
Or perhaps the imagery of your favourite pub has been replaced with the thought of Prince Harry "mounting" a mystery older woman (who hopefully has her own tell-all in the works) behind just such an establishment.
These unfortunate conflations are not your fault, just the fallout of Prince Harry's all-encompassing media tour in support of the projects he has released since formally stepping down as a working royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle.
A press tour off the back of the couple's six-part documentary series Harry & Meghan and more newsworthy, his newly released memoir Spare, which was launched alongside a series of headline-making interviews.
Alongside the frostbitten penis jokes, there have of course been a number of allegations made throughout the projects, namely the indisputable racism leveled at Meghan Markle via the British press.