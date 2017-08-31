With one dress, Kate Middleton paid the perfect tribute to Princess Diana.

Everything that Kate Middleton wears is carefully considered. It has to be, with millions of eyes and paparazzi cameras trained on her every public appearance.

Her latest outfit worn on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, arguably one of her most important, was no different.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry visited the Princess Diana memorial at her former home Kensington Gardens, to "allow the princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother," a spokeswoman for the Palace said.

Wearing a silk, floral Prada dress with a pussy-bow neck and a skirt that flowed to just above the calf, the Duchess gave the perfect tribute to the mother-in-law she never met.