fashion

With one dress, Kate Middleton paid the perfect tribute to Princess Diana.

Everything that Kate Middleton wears is carefully considered. It has to be, with millions of eyes and paparazzi cameras trained on her every public appearance.

Her latest outfit worn on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, arguably one of her most important, was no different.

Kate-Middleton-Princes-Diana-tribute
Image: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry visited the Princess Diana memorial at her former home Kensington Gardens, to "allow the princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother," a spokeswoman for the Palace said.

Wearing a silk, floral Prada dress with a pussy-bow neck and a skirt that flowed to just above the calf, the Duchess gave the perfect tribute to the mother-in-law she never met.

Kate-Middleton-Princess-Diana-floral-dress
So much more than just a floral dress. Image: Getty
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

The high neckline and pussy bow detailing was a frequent style worn by Diana in the early days and following her engagement to Prince Charles, while the poppy featured on the print has symbolised sleep and death in ancient mythology and since the First World War, remembrance.

The colours could also be taken as a nod to the Sunken Garden the group was visiting, which head gardener Sean Harkin has turned into a tribute with Princess Diana's favourite flowers including 12,000 bulbs of white roses, lilies and pale forget-me-nots.

Parallels drawn between the two in both fashion and as figures have been unavoidable, starting with their engagement photos with both Kate and Diana wearing sapphire blue.

diana-kate-engagement
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

20 years on from Princess Diana's tragic death in Paris, people have been sharing their memories of her and several documentaries and programs examining her life and death have aired in recent weeks.

It seems it's not just Kate who wants to pay tribute to a woman they felt they knew, despite never meeting.

GALLERY: Click through to see our favourite Diana moments...

the-day-diana-died
Princess Diana as a baby.
ADVERTISEMENT
the-day-diana-died
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Diana, Princess of Wales kiss as they attend a polo match at Cirencester Park on June 30, 1985 in Cirencester, England.
Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diana, Princess of Wales following her wedding to The Prince of Wales at St Paul's Cathedral in central London.
Diana Princess of Wales, wearing the Queen Mary Tiara, attends a banquet on June 15, 1983 in Nova Scotia, Canada.
The Princess of Wales attending a banquet thrown by President Roh in Seoul, South Korea, November 1992. Diana wears the Spencer family tiara and a gown by Catherine Walker.
ADVERTISEMENT
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a Catherine Walker gown and the Spencer family tiara, attends a banquet in her honour on February 01,1992 in Delhi, India.
Diana Princess of Wales plays a game of bowls on a visit to Sitanala Leprosy Hospital on November 5, 1989 in Tangerang, Indonesia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales leave the Lindo Wing St Mary's Hospital with baby Prince William on July 22, 1982 in London, England.
Diana, Princess of Wales carries her son, Prince Harry, off a flight at Aberdeen Airport.
Diana, Princess of Wales carries her son, Prince Harry, off a flight at Aberdeen Airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a Donald Campbell dress, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose with their baby son Prince William during a photocall in the grounds of Government House on April 23, 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their son, Prince William, in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
ADVERTISEMENT
The royal family portrait.
Diana the Princess of Wales holds her son Harry, whilst looking at Prince William held by his father Prince Charles on May 5, 1985 in Venice, Italy. Prince William will celebrate his 21st birthday on June 21, 2003.
Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry wear waterproof capes as they visit the Niagra Falls on October 28, 1991 in Canada .
Diana, Princess of Wales wears a pink Versace suit during an official visit to Argentina on November 24, 1995 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a Catherine Walker suit and a Philip Somerville turban hat during her official tour of the Gulf States on March 17, 1989 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Diana, Princess of Wales, on a river cruise during her official visit to Bangkok In on February 4, 1988 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Diana, Princess of Wales meets eighteen month old Vessa Kahramani during her visit to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at St Mary's Hospital on April 22, 1997 in London, England.
ADVERTISEMENT
Princess Diana attends a passing out parade at Sandhurst, on April 10, 1987, she is wearing a military style suit by Catherine Walker and hat by Graham Smith at Kangol.
Princess Diana holding eight week old baby Tamara at the London Lighthouse, a centre for people affected by HIV and AIDS, in London, October 1996.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diana, Princess of Wales shakes hands with a Aids victim as she opens a new Aids ward at the Middlesex Hospital on April 9, 1987 in London, England.
The Princess of Wales bonds with Mother Teresa in New York.
Diana, Princess of Wales shows her lonliness as she poses alone at the Taj Mahal on February 11, 1992 during her visit to Agra, India. Twelve years earlier her husband, the Prince of Wales, posed in the same spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend Prince William's first day at Eton College on September 16, 1995 in Eton, England.
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a pale blue Jacques Azagury dress, attends the English National Ballet performance of 'Swan Lake' at the Royal Albert Hall on June 03, 1997 in London, England.
ADVERTISEMENT
Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, arrives at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Dinner at the Sydney Entertainment Centre on October 31, 1996 in Sydney, Australia.
Diana, Princes of Wales, wears body armour and a visor on the minefields during a visit Angola in January 1997 to promote the campaign against the use of landmines.

Want more kickarse stories about the People's Princess? Try these on for size:

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???