This is the photo that can’t be verified.

We need to talk about the recent royal photo, because everyone is officially confused about what is going on.

To bring you up to speed, after months of speculation about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton post-abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales recently spoke for the first time, sharing a wholesome family picture in celebration of Mother's Day in the UK.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," wrote the Princess of Wales on Instagram underneath a photo of herself and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day."

Watch: Speaking of Kate Middleton... take a look at her fashion evolution below.



Video via Mamamia

The photo, which was taken by Prince William, shows the Princess of Wales dressed casually in a pair of blue jeans and an olive jacket, with her three children surrounding her.