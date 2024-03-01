What's really wrong with Kate Middleton? Why privacy doesn't work in 2024.

Just asking questions.

That's what the Internet does.

Just asking questions like, "But does the Covid vaccine really inject a tiny camera to spy on your blood?"

"Is Taylor Swift working for the CIA, tho?"

"Does Australia actually (checks notes) exist?"

"Is it at all possible the Clintons are an alien lizard master race?"

And, of course, "Is the Princess Of Wales locked in a basement dungeon?"

Just asking questions, don't get so upset about it.

We are living in an age of peak conspiracy and it's exciting.

Boring political process is almost certainly deep-state deception. Those who appear real are definitely not. No-one is really dating anyone they say they're dating. And all those famous ladies (looking at you, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman) didn't really have those babies at all.

Your life, actually, is a simulation. All the people who appear to love you are paid actors. And the moon is definitely fake.

Don't worry, sit down, breathe into a bag. Put on another serum. Watch a show. It's fine.

Welcome to the conspiracy of this week. The one where the woman we shall always insist on calling "Kate Middleton", even though she hasn't actually been called that for well over a decade is definitely NOT recuperating from an operation in the comfort of her own home.