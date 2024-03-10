The hidden details in the new photo of Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton has broken her silence after her planned abdominal surgery. However, it seems to have done more harm than good.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," wrote Kate on Instagram underneath a photo of herself and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day."

Watch: Kate Middleton's Style Before & After Becoming A Royal. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The photo, which was taken by Prince William, shows the Princess of Wales dressed casually in a pair of blue jeans and an olive jacket, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something missing.

Her wedding ring.

Over the last few weeks, the Prince and Princess's marriage has come under question, however, a palace insider told Town & Country that it's nothing to be concerned about.

According to the source, Kate chose not to wear the ring because she was in the comfort of her own home.