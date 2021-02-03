The Spencer twins grew up in the shadow of Princess Diana's death. This is their life now.

Princess Diana was the most photographed woman in the world, but the Spencer family have mostly avoided the same spotlight.

While much is known of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, their children Prince William and Prince Harry, and her complex relationship with the royal family, the Spencer family - wealthy aristocrats who had been close allies to the royals for generations - is also complicated.

Since her death in 1997, Diana's brother Charles, Earl Spencer, her sisters Sarah and Jane, and her nieces and nephews, have mostly lived lives without the invasive camera lenses and tabloid stories that detailed her every move.

In fact, Diana's brother and his then-wife Victoria Aitken moved their family to South Africa in 1995 to avoid the media.

For Earl Spencer, it didn't always work, but his children were mostly shielded from the notoriety of the Spencer name in the UK.

But in a rare media appearance, his twin daughters (Diana's nieces) Amelia and Eliza Spencer have posed for the cover of British society magazine Tatler.

The pair spent their early years in Althorp, the Spencer family home, before moving to South Africa with their parents.