Why King Charles and Kate Middleton's medical procedures were announced on the same day.

Kate Middleton and King Charles are out of action for the time being.

A statement from Buckingham Palace announced that the King will undergo a "corrective procedure" next week, causing him to postpone all public engagements for a short period.

"In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement read.

Middleton, on the other hand, had abdominal surgery and will take the next few months off to rest and recover. Kensington Palace issued a statement, saying she will not be returning to public duties "until after Easter".

While details surrounding her treatment were kept private, the statement did say that she would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, and would be fully recovered in two to three months.