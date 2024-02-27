The latest royal statement sparking a lot of speculation.

Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service at Windsor Castle for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to an unspecified personal reason.

Kensington Palace said the prince unfortunately could no longer attend because of a personal matter but didn't give any further detail.

It's rare but not unheard of for royals to pull out of engagements. William recently postponed official duties to help care for wife Kate Middleton and their three children after she underwent abdominal surgery but he was forced to return earlier than planned after his father King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Kate is not due to return to public events until after Easter.

Unsurprisingly, speculation and concern about whether William's withdrawal was related to his wife's condition very quickly took off among royal watchers.

Kate's disappearance has become the topic of conspiracies on social media, flared by a Spanish journalist reporting in early February that she was in a coma. The Palace called this "ludicrous and not fact-checked".

Kate underwent surgery on January 16 and spent 12 days in hospital before returning home, according to a statement from Kensington Palace at the end of January.

Unlike her father-in-law, who has been seen multiple times since his own cancer operation, Kate has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day.