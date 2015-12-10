sports

Kate Middleton looks stunning in Princess Diana's favourite tiara.

Not long ago Kate Middleton outprincessed herself, when she wore Princess Margeret’s favourite tiara at a public event. Now the Duchess of Cambridge has one-upped herself again by donning her late mother-in-law’s favourite tiara.

The Duchess wore Princess Diana‘s favourite headwear – the Knot Tiara.

Princess Diana in the gorgeous tiara. Image via Getty.

The 33-year-old wore the crown jewels to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception. She was in the same outfit she wore to the same event in 2013; a blue lace dress by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised the same too with diamond drop earrings.

She looked as glamorous as ever.

The Duchess arriving. Image via Getty.
Prince William and Kate MIddleton arriving. Image via Getty.

We love the jewels, and we love that the Princess wore the Knot Tiara - her late mother-in-law's favourite crown jewels.

What do you think of Kate with the Knot Tiara?

