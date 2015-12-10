Kate Middleton looks stunning in Princess Diana's favourite tiara.

Not long ago Kate Middleton outprincessed herself, when she wore Princess Margeret’s favourite tiara at a public event. Now the Duchess of Cambridge has one-upped herself again by donning her late mother-in-law’s favourite tiara.

The Duchess wore Princess Diana‘s favourite headwear – the Knot Tiara.

The 33-year-old wore the crown jewels to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception. She was in the same outfit she wore to the same event in 2013; a blue lace dress by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised the same too with diamond drop earrings.

She looked as glamorous as ever.