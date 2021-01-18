Atlas Auberry was born in 2014. He believes he's the reincarnation of a boy killed in 2005.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

Warning: This post contains descriptions of a child murder.

When Atlas Auberry was just one and a half years old, he began having terrible night terrors.

"His eyes would be open and he would be screaming as if he was in pain," his mother Erica explains in Netflix's new documentary series, Surviving Death.

"This happened for years. I confided in his pediatrician, you know, what do we do? No one really had an answer for why he was doing that."

And then one night when he was five years old, as they were driving home, Atlas said, "I miss when my mum took me to the playground".

Erica asked if he meant her, and Atlas responded, "No my other mum with the really pretty hair".

Atlas then told his mum that his name was Jaylen Robinson and his mum's name was Washington.

Then he said, "When I was this child, someone killed me."

"I was really trying to think about, 'Where did he come up with this name?'" Erica said in the episode. "Is this someone's name from school? What is he talking about?"

So Erica Googled the name and a news story about a 19-month-old boy who was murdered by his babysitter in Brooklyn, New York, in 2005 came up. Erica and Atlas live in Evansville, Indiana.

"I was really shocked to find the exact names," she said. "I didn't know what to do with the information. I didn't know if I should tell some people; they might think that I'm crazy."

That's when she contacted Dr Jim Tucker, a child psychiatrist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Tucker's speciality is researching cases of children who claim to have memories of past lives.