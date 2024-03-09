More than two years on from the fatal Rust shooting, here's where everybody stands.

It was a typical day on a standard Hollywood movie set, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

There was nothing out of the ordinary to report that day. Actors and crew were scattered around the set, there were costumes and props. It was a Western film, so guns were an expected feature.

But on the set of the film, Rust, on this particular day in New Mexico in 2021, one of the prop guns on set contained with live ammunition.

The gun was being held by the film's lead, Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin. While rehearsing his scene, Baldwin reportedly fired the live round, the bullet striking Hutchins' chest. She died in hospital from her injuries.

Watch Alec Baldwin's interview: 'The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger.' Post continues below.



Video via ABC News.

Last month, Baldwin denied pulling the trigger, and has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He is expected to face trial in July.

This week, the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, who was responsible for the weapons on the set, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.