Lucy Letby murdered seven babies. Now she's been found guilty of trying to kill another one.

Former nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of trying to murder another newborn baby, adding to convictions from last year that made her the United Kingdom's most prolific serial child killer of modern times.

The newborn in question, referred to in court as Baby K, was a premature baby girl.

34-year-old Letby was found guilty last August of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more between June 2015 and June 2016 while working as a nurse in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northern England.

She was served 14 whole-life prison terms and told she would never be released.

In a prior trial for the count of attempted murder of Baby K, a jury failed to reach a verdict. Now, she's been found guilty. Letby denied having harmed any baby in her care.

What happened to Letby's victim Baby K?

