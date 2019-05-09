Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. MAFS Jules and Cam open up about their friend’s “betrayal” at their engagement party.

Australia’s favourite MAFS couple Jules and Cam’s engagement party looked every bit the magical occasion the two deserve if our stalking is anything to go by.

But, it wasn’t all champagne and decorative flower walls, it seems.

On Wednesday, Jules told 9Honey a friend had “leaked” photos to the press from the inside the event, leaving her feeling “disappointed and betrayed”.

“Literally within a few hours someone had leaked photos from the inside out, which is very hurtful because it was a friend,” she told the publication.

“Obviously not a friend anymore,” she added.

Jules also denied a recent claim she was ‘paid $50,000 by Channel Nine’ for exclusive access inside the engagement party, footage of which aired on the Today show and Nine News afterwards.

The event was held at Camperdown Commons’ Acre Eatery in Sydney on April 21 for 200 guests.

“For me, it’s not about the public liking us, or wanting to see our relationship. It’s just putting this fact straight, which is we did not make money from our engagement,” Jules said of the claims made by Woman’s Day.