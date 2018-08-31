Hilary Duff has a brilliant trick for dealing with mum-shamers.

Since she graced our screens as Lizzie McGuire in 2001, 30-year-old actress Hilary Duff has consistently been one of the most relatable celebrities for women.

Providing honest accounts and insights into her life, she shares her struggles honestly, and since giving birth to her 6-year-old son Luca in 2012, she has been fighting back against parenting trolls.

Speaking to InStyle on Wednesday, Duff says people who don’t like her parenting style, like those who criticised her for kissing her son on the lips three years ago, can choose to unfollow her.

“First of all, he was three. Kiss your kids, and anyone who doesn’t like it can hit unfollow. Not interested in what you have to say,” she told the publication. “People were like, ‘That’s disgusting’.”

The actress said that she makes her decisions based on what works best for her family.

“The only thing that matters is you and your family and whatever choices you’re making, and how that choice feels for your family,” she told InStyle.

“People just have all these crazy judgements, and I think it’s best to not listen and laugh it off,” Duff added.

Luckily, it seems like people have decided to back off a bit when it comes to judging the actress, mostly because she’s made it clear she does not care.

After the actress happily posted about a night on the town on her Instagram in July, she wasn’t shamed for it. The comments on the post were mostly supportive.