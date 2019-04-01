Search
"We will be getting married this year": MAFS' Jules and Cam on their wedding plans.

In a season plagued by cheating scandals, couple swapping and, erm, broken fruit bowls, the drama-free marriage between Married At First Sight’s Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson has been the proof of love we need.

From buying pot plants together to chatting about having children in the future, it’s been pretty obvious that Jules and Cam were going to be a MAFS success story.

And now, to make things official, Jules and Cam are engaged.

Yep, Jules and Cam are making their ~fake~ marriage official.

Honestly, it was worth watching approximately 9860 hours of this show just to see this moment:

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential, the couple, who have just moved in together, opened up about their plans for the future.

“We will be getting married this year,” Jules told Confidential.

“We had to kind of pretend it didn’t exist for so long, we couldn’t really start planning so now we can finally start enjoying it.”

Cam also explained that the decision to propose to Jules on the show was incredibly “last second”.

“I knew I wanted to be with Jules and we had talked about it and decided maybe it was something we could do a little later on,” he told Confidential.

“I had decided literally within minutes.”

Listen to our Married At First Sight recap podcast here. Post continues below…

Speaking to 9Honey, Jules said that things are better than ever between the couple outside of the experiment.

“I think honestly, he’s my best friend. Absolutely my best friend. It’s been amazing,” she said.

“People ask what’s something I’ve learned from living with him, and it’s a really weird, random question, because everything was new anyway. We learned it all straight away,” she added.

“Nothing has really changed. We laugh every day and we just love each other. It’s simple.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Only I would meet the one like this. I love you! How weird I’ve gone from having a husband to having a fiancé!!! #MAFS

A post shared by Jules (@julesrobinson82) on

So far, Jules and Cam are the second successful couple to come out of Married At First Sight’s six Australian seasons.

Bryce Mohr and Erin Bateman, who met on the second season of the show, are also still going strong.

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary last November.

