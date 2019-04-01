"We will be getting married this year": MAFS' Jules and Cam on their wedding plans.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

In a season plagued by cheating scandals, couple swapping and, erm, broken fruit bowls, the drama-free marriage between Married At First Sight’s Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson has been the proof of love we need.

From buying pot plants together to chatting about having children in the future, it’s been pretty obvious that Jules and Cam were going to be a MAFS success story.

And now, to make things official, Jules and Cam are engaged.

Yep, Jules and Cam are making their ~fake~ marriage official.

Honestly, it was worth watching approximately 9860 hours of this show just to see this moment:

Cam makes the ultimate move. ???????? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/XYyVRLME0X — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) March 31, 2019

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential, the couple, who have just moved in together, opened up about their plans for the future.

“We will be getting married this year,” Jules told Confidential.

“We had to kind of pretend it didn’t exist for so long, we couldn’t really start planning so now we can finally start enjoying it.”

Cam also explained that the decision to propose to Jules on the show was incredibly “last second”.

“I knew I wanted to be with Jules and we had talked about it and decided maybe it was something we could do a little later on,” he told Confidential.