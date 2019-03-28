"I've been embarrassed all my life": Michael Jackson's sister accuses father of sexual abuse.

Content warning – This post discusses child abuse and may be triggering to some readers.

In the wake of Leaving Neverland, which details Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse of children, the late King of Pop is in the spotlight more than ever.

In recent weeks, countless former friends, colleagues and alleged victims of Michael Jackson have come forward to share their stories and opinions on the harrowing documentary.

In one interview which resurfaced earlier this month, Michael Jackson’s sister LaToya Jackson claimed that her brother was guilty of “crimes against innocent children”.

Watch the official trailer for Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland here. Post continues below…

“Michael is my brother and I love him a great deal. But I cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children,” she told MTV in 1993.

“If I remain silent, then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling and I think it’s very wrong.”

And now, in yet another resurfaced report, LaToya Jackson has previously accused her father Joe Jackson of childhood sexual abuse.

In her 1991 memoir Growing Up In The Jackson Family, the now-62-year-old described how her father sexually abused her as a child, forcing her to leave the family home when she was just 16 years old.

“When your father gets out of bed with your mother and gets into bed with his daughter and you hear the mother saying, ‘No, Joe, not tonight. Let her rest. Leave her alone, she’s tired,’ that makes you crazy,” she wrote.

Speaking on a US talk show while promoting her memoir, La Toya said that Joe sexually abused her “very badly”.