'I landed a job with a $45k pay increase. One comment from my boss made me quit after 5 weeks.'





"I would do anything for that amount of money," I told my sister after interviewing for a new job.

The opportunity was promising: a role I was really interested in, a reputable company and a 10-minute drive from home after two years of commuting from regional Victoria to Melbourne CBD. Oh, and a whopping $45K/year pay increase - ummm YES PLZ THAT SOUNDS GOOD!

The red flags started before I'd even been offered the job but weren't enough to cause alarm bells - just a lack of updates from HR following the interview. I’d spent time as a recruiter early on in my career and I like to give people the benefit of the doubt so I didn’t see this as a huge issue. After eventually being offered the job and signing the contract at the speed of light, I handed in my notice to a company I’d been with for six years. I was excited for this new chapter and to step up into a management role with the support of my new manager and colleagues. Or so I thought.

The first week was a blur of meeting new people, setting up IT equipment, attending meetings and receiving a handover. My team members were lovely but my manager was completely MIA. I focused on trying to soak up as much knowledge as I could from my predecessor and focus on what I was looking forward to in the new job.

By the time I met my manager at the end of week three, alarm bells were ringing. In our first meeting, I expressed my concerns directly to him: