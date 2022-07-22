Thinking of quitting your job? Here's how to write a resignation letter and not burn any bridges.

The Great Resignation has been in full swing for the past few years – and it's showing no signs of stopping just yet.

According to research from National Australia Bank, one in five Aussies changed employment during the pandemic and a quarter are currently considering leaving their workplace.

The pandemic changed our lives in so many ways, and work is a big example – how we work, where we work, who we work with and whether our passions correlate with our occupation. Employees around the world have cited burnout, the demands of family and children, and the desire to start something new or to accomplish something they've always dreamed of doing as the key factors in their resignation.

So if you're one of the many who have made the decision to quit your job, we're here to assist!

It can be hard to know how to bring the conversation up with your boss – yes in some cases you may be a little over the role or the company, but it's key not to burn any bridges. Plus, you may need a fabulous letter of reference in the future too.

Watch: An honest reality TV job interview. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, if you’ve made the decision to quit your job, but you haven’t yet told your boss, because you’re not entirely sure how – here are the best next steps to take.

Mamamia's People and Culture Manager, Nicolle Stuart and Talent Acquisition Specialist, Deborah Francis know all too well the importance of a 'good' resignation, so they're here to guide you through this article.

Here's the five steps to always follow when resigning and creating a resignation letter.

Step 1: How to quit before your formal resignation letter.

"Resigning is not easy; the stress and anxiety impacts people, more than it should," says Nicolle.

"I always recommend checking the period you're obliged to give notice, and then, with the right timing, verbally resigning to your manager first. Talk them through your reasons and thank them. Managers (even the not-so-great ones) will always have taught you valuable lessons, and good managers will have spent a great deal of time training you, helping you problem solve and focusing on your development."