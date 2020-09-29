Struggling to stay motivated this week? You can blame it on the six month slump.

Call up anyone you know right now and ask them how they’re doing. You'll quickly find that there's a common thread.

"I'm just taking it day by day."

"I'm just trying to make it through the rest of the week."

"I'm just trying to get to Christmas."

It's been six months since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire world into disarray. And after six months of uncertainty, social distancing, and "doom scrolling", we're all trying to crawl to the end of this moment in time. Whenever that may be.

For those lucky enough to have jobs at the moment, the last six months have been characterised by working remotely, and spending the majority of our time at home.

Working from home, which used to be considered a perk, was suddenly prescribed. It was for our own safety.

WATCH: Here's exactly how to spot and combat burnout. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

It was all a bit of a novelty at first. The death of the commute, Zoom trivia, online workouts, sourdough starters, TikTok dances, whipped coffee, and Tiger King.

But now, the novelty has worn off. And for many working Australians, the risk of burnout has become even more acute.

Burnout, of course, isn't a new phenomenon. But this year, the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have certainly made us more susceptible to burnout.

For many of us, working remotely means there's less separation between work and home. We're struggling to concentrate, and it's incredibly hard to switch off from work and the world in general. We've also lost our commute, which often acts as a buffer between work and home, helping us distinguish between 'work time' and 'me time'.

Likewise, the economic impact of the pandemic is leading to a lot of financial anxiety. We feel like we should be feeling grateful for having a job in this 'unprecedented time', but we're struggling to concentrate. We want to maintain our productivity levels at work to 'prove ourselves', but we're physically and mentally exhausted.

Perhaps worst of all, we've lost all sense of progression and routine in our lives. There are no holidays to look forward to. There are no weddings, at least as we know them, or big birthday parties. Our lives are virtually monotonous.