There are 6 face shapes. Here are the contouring 'rules' you need to know for each.

As with many things in beauty, contouring is not a one-size-fits-all kind of deal.

Just like hairstyles and brows, the best way to contour really depends on your individual face shape. Meaning? What might work for that influencer on TikTok may not work for you.

Watch: Hair and make-up artist Monica Gingold shares her genius tips for finding where your contour should go, and how to apply it.



Video via Mamamia.

But how do you know you're sculpting the right parts of your face? Which products should you use? And what else can you do to really elevate your face shape?

In a recent episode of You Beauty, co-host Shazzy Hunt sat down with Priceline Beauty Expert Chloe Sibbel to help you find the perfect contour style for your face shape.

So, let's get into it.

Hang on a sec. What is contouring?

Put simply, contouring is all about creating the highlights and the shadows.