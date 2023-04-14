Katie Holmes and the 'revenge' narrative we can't extract her from.

This week, Katie Holmes appeared as the cover star of Glamour magazine.

This meant all the usual things, including a high-fashion photoshoot with chic but unwearable clothing and a flattering cover story to promote her latest project, Rare Objects – an indie film she directs and stars in.

Promotion, magazine covers and profiles are part and parcel of so many celebrities' work. Nothing unusual here, except perhaps the opening paragraphs about the uproar over supposedly trying to bring back the (terrible) dresses over pants trend of the 2000s (she's not, by the way).

So breathe easy about that.

But what's strange is what happens when these stories, photos and profiles are launched off into the world. Once an editor has hit 'publish' and attracted the eyes of people all across the internet. And the internet starts to react.

Because people love Katie Holmes.

Or, well, they love the idea of Katie Holmes thriving.

I know this is a weird distinction to make, given how often we lament the existence of 'the unlikeable woman'. The celebrities who, usually for compelling, not-at-all misogynists reasons such as 'I just find her annoying', receive hate for absolutely nothing but also for absolutely everything.