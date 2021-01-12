How terrific is new hair? It fixes precisely everything. And while we're all about diving right in there and going for whatever style tickles your fancy (get that pixie cut, Rachel!), there's also nothing wrong with taking note of your face shape before deciding on a look.

Working with your face shape not only helps draw attention to your unique facial features, but it'll also give you some reassurance that you're not going to ask for a bob and leave the salon looking like Keith Urban.

"Having the right haircut for your face shape is so important," said Faith Williams, Founder and Director of BLONDEE.

"Have you ever gone into a salon and asked for a cute bob and walked away feeling like your face looks like the moon? This is because your haircut does not suit your face shape."

Because leaving the salon in a fragile, emotional state is NOT IDEAL, we've pulled together a helpful guide on the best haircuts for every face shape, along with the best styling tricks for each hairstyle.

W-wa-wait! How do you figure out your face shape?

Oh. Good question! Like, extremely pivotal. You're going to need to know what kind of face shape you have before diving into these tips, yes?

"The easiest way to determine your face shape is to tie your hair back completely off your face and take a selfie of yourself on your phone directly in front of your face," said Williams. "This will allow you to take note of the shape of your face."

Okay - that sounds way more simple than we thought it would be...

"Work out where the widest part of your face is located," explained Williams. "You could even pretend you are creating a story on Instagram and search GIF shapes and place them over your face to help you find what shape your face resembles most," she said.

How confronting.

Alrighty - let's go!

What's the best haircut for an oval face?

Good news: Oval-shaped faces generally suit most hairstyles - so if you've scored this face shape, don't feel restricted here.

Look at you, you lucky thing!

Williams said most haircuts with some soft layers suit an oval face best as it "helps to give some width and movement below the jaw."

However, just be wary of going too crazy - because you *can* have too much of a good thing when it comes to layering. "Too many layers which will give too much body to the root area and can elongate the face too much," said Williams.

If you're looking to take the leap and try something shorter, Williams said another really flattering haircut for this face shape is a pixie cut... so, just sayin'!

Celebrity inspo: Kerry Washington.

What's the best haircut for a square face?

"A square face usually has a similar length and width, and you are likely to have a more defined jaw line and square forehead," explained Williams.

"A side part is the most flattering for square faces as it offsets the sharper angles of the face. Hair styles that suit this face shape best are soft layers, side swept bangs and angled haircuts such as a softly angled lob or bob."

Why? Well, apparently these haircuts will draw more attention to your killer cheekbones (rather than your jaw), shaping your face.

In terms of what to avoid, Williams said heavy or blunt fringes are a no-no.

"Middle parts and solid bobs cut to the jawline should also be avoided, as these styles will accentuate the squareness of the face and add unwanted width," she said.

Gotcha.

Celebrity inspo: Olivia Wilde.

What's the best haircut for a heart-shaped face?

"A heart-shaped face is usually widest at the forehead and cheekbones with a narrower jaw and/or pointy chin," explained Williams. Sound familiar?

"If you have a heart face, you want to avoid adding width around the forehead and instead accentuate width and movement around the jaw."

Cool! What does that mean?

"Generally haircuts with shaping and movement around the jaw or a side sweeping fringe will really enhance this face shape. Heart-shaped faces can also pull off many shorter styles such as bobs and cropped pixie cuts."

Heart-shaped faces should also avoid shorter solid bangs, said Williams, and "anything that will give you too much body at the top half of your head."

No mullet for you.

Celebrity inspo: Reese Witherspoon

What's the best haircut for a diamond-shaped face?

Diamond-shaped faces are usually characterised by a strong jawline and high cheekbones. "With a diamond-shaped face, the widest part of the face is the cheek bones whilst their forehead and jawline are slimmer," adds Williams.

"Diamond faces are generally quite well-balanced, so having hairstyles that accentuate your cheekbones and jaw are really flattering."

Ooo! And how do we do that?

"A deep side part works well, along with a medium to long layered haircut. If you want to accentuate the jaw, a chin-length bob will really balance this face shape out while still showing off those beautiful cheekbones."

"If you do a middle part, try tucking it behind the ears or wearing a sleek high ponytail. Middle parts, straight across bangs and shorter hairstyles above the jaw are [less flattering]."

Celebrity inspo: Rihanna.

What's the best haircut for a round face?

If you have a round face, Williams said your goal is to elongate your face rather than add any unnecessary width to the sides. "Longer hairstyles with soft layers and shaping kept below the face will help to offset the roundness," she said.

"Anything angular such as a side part, sweeping fringe and anything that adds height to the top of the hair is also very flattering on a round face."

If you're after a shorter cut, like a bob, Williams said to keep it below the jawline or go for a slightly angled bob or lob. "You never ever want to cut a solid bob to your jaw bone nor over layer a bob as it will accentuate the roundness."

Note taken.

Celebrity inspo: Emma Stone.

What if you can't figure out your face shape?

If you're having a hard time figuring out your face shape - don't stress. "Sometimes you may feel like you are a combination of two face shapes, but just try to go with the one you think is more obvious," said Williams.

"Overall, every face shape is beautiful and there isn't one that is better than the other. It really just comes down to understanding what styles suit you best and getting a haircut that will accentuate your face."

Now, book that appointment!