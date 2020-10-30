At 8, Liv Tyler went to an Aerosmith concert. Then she found out Steven Tyler was her father.

For the first decade of her life, Liv Tyler didn't know who her biological father was.

The American actress and model, who is the only daughter of former Playboy Playmate Bebe Buell, grew up believing that musician Todd Rundgren was her father.

Although Bebe and Todd ended their relationship before Liz was born, Todd signed her birth certificate and acted as a father figure in her childhood. While Liv was largely raised by her mother and grandmother, she would visit Todd three times a year. He also paid for her private education.

"Todd basically decided when I was born that I needed a father so he signed my birth certificate," Liv shared in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

"He knew that there was a chance I might not be his but..."

At eight years old, however, Liv began to have suspicions about her paternity.

In the 1980s, Liv attended a concert that Todd was performing at. It was here that she first met Steven Tyler – her biological father.

At the time of Liv's birth, the Aerosmith frontman was battling drug addiction. As a result, Bebe and Todd "made a pact" to keep Liv's paternity a secret.

"[Todd and I] made a pact that he would be Liv's father and if it ever became an issue, we'd tell her at 18," Bebe shared, according to Biography.

Although Liv didn't know about her relationship to Steven when she first met the musician, she felt a strong connection to him.

Liv Tyler, Steven Tyler and Bebe Buell. Image: Getty.