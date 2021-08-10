A brow expert, hairdresser and beautician on 8 things we absolutely shouldn't try at home.

If you're anything like us, things are starting to look a wee bit... ragged on the beauty front right now.

Your brows are slinking their way up to your hairline, your last laser appointment was three months ago, you've stressed-picked all your shellac off and you're pretty certain that your split ends now have their own cute little baby split ends.

What fun!

But this, friends, is when you start having to get ✨resourceful✨ - because there are tonnes of new products and tools out there that make at home beauty a total cinch.

However! We also know just how wrong the whole DIY beauty thing can go. Incredibly wrong, indeed.

To clear things up and find out what we should avoid at all costs, we've asked a brow expert, hairdresser and beauty therapist to tell us the definite no-no's when it comes to DIY beauty.

Here are eight things we absolutely shouldn't do at home.

1. Tweeze your brows on the regular.

When it comes to the biggest mistakes you're currently making with your brows, Ciara Gallagher from Ciara Gallagher Eyebrows said it's all about not planning properly, over tweezing and tweezing too frequently.

"Tweezing a hair or two might not seem like much but if you are doing it every few days, you could be jeopardising your brows without even noticing," she said.

And don't even think about tweezing from the top of the brow - this is apparently a no-go zone!

Gallagher also said to avoid the temptation of tweezing grey hairs - even though they're bloody annoying and who made them a thing, anyway.

"They usually grow from the good part of the brow and by tweezing them out you can risk creating a gap," she said.