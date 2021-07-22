Zoe Foster Blake just showed us how to not screw up at-home tinting and colouring.

Phew!

And according to Zoë, it takes only 15 minutes for it to give you hair a "decenty refresh".

Image: Instagram/@zotheysay

But alas, we're not all Zoë Foster Blake (rude), and if you don't know what you're doing, mistakes are a very REAL thing that can happen. Things like, using a dye colour that's... definitely not your dye colour.

That's why we reckon it's a good time to have a wee chat about DIY brow tinting, at-home hair colouring and everything you should know before carting these products and attempting it yourself.

So, we asked the experts to help us out.

How to dye your own eyebrows.

What is eyebrow tinting?

Eyebrow tinting works similar to hair dye - it pretty much just coats your brow hairs in colour.

"Eyebrow tinting is when we apply a semi-permanent dye onto the hairs of the brow to make them look fuller and ready to be shaped," explains Natalie Papadopoulos, founder of Sydney salon The Parlour Room.

How long does eyebrow tinting last?

"It really depends on the individual, as well as how often you are washing your face with certain products. However, as a general rule it would be four to six weeks," said Papadopoulos.

Obviously brow tinting gives you longer-lasting results than brow products, but if you're looking for something more permanent, you could always try micro-blading or brow tattooing (when you're... not in lockdown).

What's the best way to choose the right brow colour?

Choosing the right shade of dye can be tricky, but the good news is there's no real rule as to what kind of colour you go for. "Traditionally they say your brows should be two shades darker than your hair but I think today you can go with whatever you like."