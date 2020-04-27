Just 7 budget-friendly beauty treatments you can do while you're in isolation at home.

In these uncertain times, beauty is something enjoyable that helps distract me from the current state of the world.

Investing time and energy in myself makes me feel good physically and mentally, which I’ve found has been the key to not falling into a working from home rut. It’s also just really, really fun – popping on a face mask and washing my hair provide pockets of joy in my days and make me feel a little more confident, even if I’m just at home.

At-home beauty treatments don’t need to be expensive. Honestly, you’ve probably got most of what you’d need collecting dust in the back of your bathroom cabinet. And if you don’t, you can find excellent, budget-friendly beauty products to give yourself some isolation pampering at your local supermarket or chemist.

Keep scrolling for seven at-home beauty treatments I’ve been loving in the comfort and confines of isolation. Because, as some wise person once said, treat yourself.

1. Sheet masks.

Now is an excellent time to focus on your skin, which is particularly helpful if your skin isn't enjoying quarantine (anyone else got isolation skin?).

Sheet masks are brilliant because they're hydrating, harmless, budget-friendly and just really fun to pop on before FaceTiming to scare your loved ones, or while watching telly. Under eye masks also look super chic on Instagram.

You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a quality sheet mask. Avoid any that have too many ingredients or say they do fandangled things. Your skin will love most hydrating sheet masks and under eye patches. My favourite affordable masks are any from Innisfree (you can buy them online from $3 each) and Skin Republic, which you can get at the supermarket.