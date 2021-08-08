A beauty writer's no BS guide on how to fix dry, irritated lockdown skin.

Lockdown and winter weather can mess with even the toughest of skin types, but it’s even harder to manage the changed conditions when you have dry and sensitive skin.

While extra dryness and flaky skin are quite common around this time, you might also be noticing some extra sensitivity and redness, weird bumpy texture or even unusual breakouts.

Lucky you have me, with skin that’s a sensitive snowflake, because I’ve tried and tested approximately 7,495 products aimed at calming and hydrating sensitive skin. And I now know which ones work, and which ones make it all way, way worse.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The image on the left is a little look at what my skin looks like when I’ve been a bit relaxed with my routine.

There’s a decent amount of texture across my cheek and around my eyes, but then through the centre of my face and around my nose it’s more tight and dry.

The image on the right is after I’ve done my routine and you can see how the inflammation has started to calm down and my skin looks less tight.

Image: Supplied