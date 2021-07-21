'I started watching Love Island UK for the first time. And I have precisely 7 questions.'

No.

No one TOLD me.

If I had known Love Island was essentially a problematic mixture of Big Brother and The Bachelor, but worse better, I would’ve spent the last few years living a very different life.

Instead, I was entirely oblivious. I’ve been watching reality shows where people wear clothes and pretend to find love on the basis of… values. Or shared… interests.

Why did I waste my time?

That was until last week, when I found myself in a deep, dark place that could only be filled with terrible television.

After a few minutes with Love Island UK season 7, I knew this was different. As I watched five young women line up wearing only their bikinis and and a pair of heels, to ultimately be chosen by five strange men on the basis of their looks alone, I thought: ‘nah, this is f*cked’. In the best way.