'I started watching Love Island UK for the first time. And I have precisely 7 questions.'

No.
No one TOLD me.
If I had known Love Island was essentially a problematic mixture of Big Brother and The Bachelor, but
worse better, I would’ve spent the last few years living a very different life.
Instead, I was entirely oblivious. I’ve been watching reality shows where people wear clothes and pretend to find love on the basis of… values. Or shared… interests.
That was until last week, when I found myself in a deep, dark place that could only be filled with terrible television.
After a few minutes with Love Island UK season 7, I knew this was different. As I watched five young women line up wearing only their bikinis and and a pair of heels, to ultimately be chosen by five strange men on the basis of their looks alone, I thought: ‘nah, this is f*cked’. In the best way.